Tonight on PWFM :: How to know when you don't know. The nature of consciousness.
Tonight's program centers on the theme of how to know when you don't know, how to know when you know and the question, "What is consciousness?"
What Malone means by "Isolated virus available out there for sale" is what Saeed Qureshi wrote about back in early 2022, it's being passed off as "isolate." Not the same as the primers or amplicons.
https://bioanalyticx.com/buyer-beware/
Buyer Beware!, January 10, 2022 Dr. Saeed Qureshi, Ph.D.
Yesterday, someone inquired that the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variant are commercially available, so why do people say it has not been isolated? If the virus has not been isolated, what are they selling in vials for $1200/vial? Please consider reading the description carefully. It is not the (isolated) virus but the lysate/isolate, i.e., soup from “culturing” the swab sample. For example, see here Heat-inactivated SARS-CoV-2, Delta variant (link)
Under Detailed product information/Comments
“This isolate is lineage AY.24″
“The following mutations are present in the clinical isolate:”
(Note the word “isolate,” which is cell culture/gunk, not the isolated virus)
Under Shipping information: “Each vial contains approximately 0.25 mL of heat-inactivated, clarified cell lysate and supernatant” (note the word “lysate,” which is the soup from the breakup of cells in medium/culture, not the virus).
For $1200, what’s the customer really buying? A diluted human mucus/phlegm/mucus from swab samples with all kinds of added chemicals (30+), including African green monkey kidney cell (Vero cells) broth. In short, they are faking it and lying all the way with confidence and authority!
No wonder Costcos-, Walmarts, Amazons, etc., of the world, do not sell this stuff. They will be behind bars the following day for making such false claims and marketing. Remember Theranos (link) The fact remains, no one has isolated, purified, and characterized the virus. Therefore, it is not available from anywhere. Sorry!
Funny, i just listened to a recently=posted debate between two prominent physicists and Rupert Sheldrake about the conflict between General Relativity and Quantum Theory, and how to resolve it, and he strongly noted how consciousness is being left out of the picture by both theories, totally going along with the massive error committed by mechanistic materialism (his words). About to jump right in. With a different type of "medicine" but no railroad gin.