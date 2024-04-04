AI rendering of total solar eclipse.

Note to Readers — This article set (with a video) has been mailed a couple of times to the Planet Waves lists. I’m crossposting to Chiron Return because many of you are not on my other Substack and may not understand the purpose of astrology. These articles will give you a good idea why it’s a worthwhile exploration. — efc

Dear Friend and Reader:

Monday afternoon, the Moon will pass directly under the Sun, casting a shadow on the Earth. There are many kinds of solar eclipses; total solar eclipses are somewhat rare. Monday is distinctive because the shadow will be cast across the United States. For about four minutes, day will turn to night.

This is a total solar eclipse crossing a significant landmass in the continental U.S. for the just second time in history — and the path is through a much more populated region than the 2017 total solar eclipse in Leo (then called the Great American Eclipse). Many major cities are in the path of totality. The path will be much wider and the eclipse will last much longer.

This will be primal and maybe life-changing for those who see it: a direct experience of planetary life that cannot be dismissed as a psychological operation, a staged false-flag or computer-generated graphic. Something that nobody can control will happen.

For our era of history, that’s unusual. And people are flocking to it. Erie County, New York (home of Buffalo, population about 280,000) is expecting a million visitors and has made emergency plans. (Contrary to rumors, a state of emergency was not declared in advance. But officials there, and I’m sure elsewhere, are setting up emergency operations.)

