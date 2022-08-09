Trust and Vulnerability
The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place at 9:36 pm EDT on Thursday, August 11. I've translated some themes, and share a moment in history.
Note to My Readers: This article is part of Planet Waves coverage of the Aquarius Full Moon, though sent to you via a separate content system called Substack. A new version of the article will be included along with other materials in Thursday’s subscriber newsletter. Thank you to my subscribers, who are the exclusive sponsors of my writing and support …