A bottle of bliss! Tap image to see the ad on Facebook.

Overstimulation Without Risk

Last year I started a discussion about the new advent of ubiquitous cannabis. It’s not just that “pot is legal.” It’s that it’s taken countless new forms, including fast-acting drops, hyper-potent gummies, THC-infused prerolls, soft drinks and baked goods, and an endless variety of others.

In the ad above, the model is describing cannabis tablets as the perfect substance to relieve wallflower syndrome and social anxiety without “masking” her personality.

I acknowledge the creators of the ad for creating something fabulously seductive. I mean, who could possibly resist? Especially if you’re an 18-year-old young man who has never been anywhere near a naked woman — and your heart is thumping.

Seven or eight years ago, my personal hemp representative would show up with his briefcase full of all manner of California-style recreational items, so I could see the future coming (I never wrote that story) — though I wasn’t expecting it on Facebook or in gas stations.

My Conspiracy Theory Is…

My conspiracy theory about why this is happening how (despite the long lead-in) is that cannabis opens one up to digital influence, making it seem realer, more vivid, happier and takes someone deeper into a world apart.

And as the “user experience” of reality surpasses the 90% digital mark, it’s making the online/AI environment seem all the cooler, brighter and shinier. A baby deer warning you about an imminent rockslide used to be the thing of LSD trips.

There is also a feminizing effect (added to countless hundreds of others). It is concentrated phytoestrogen.

THC is a sexual secretion of the sex-starved female cannabis plant. There is not a male plant around for miles, so the female plants secrete evermore, and more potent, resin trying to catch just a grain of male pollen. And THC-containing resin is the thing that gets you high, whether you’re male of female.

Is anyone considering the inner and social dynamics of this? Or the spiritual implications?

Digital in Extra Vivid Sensation and Color

Though I’ve never read a survey, I reckon this thing called “porn” is really “porn plus cannabis” most of the time, so it will seem extra vivid. Cannabis is also a kind of estrogen stimulant, and most of today’s men are testosterone-depleted enough (whether from endocrine disruptors, exposure to digital and other electrical frequencies that alter hormonal responses, and various forms of social pressure).

Here’s a little AI for you, from Google:

Some studies indicate that EMF exposure, particularly in postmenopausal women, may influence estrogen production, with the association being strongest in women with decreased 6-OHMS levels

and…

Research suggests that EMF exposure can affect the polarization state of cell membranes, potentially leading to lower testosterone levels and reduced Leydig cell response to LH pulses

Homeopath Rajan Sankaran sums up the effects of cannabis as being “overstimulation without risk.” And that’s the perfect description of the digital experience too.

Your thoughts welcome. Prior thread is below.

Surf safely!