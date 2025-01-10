This image captures a moment during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. In the foreground, military personnel can be seen moving quickly around aircraft and naval equipment, highlighting the chaos and urgency of the situation.

I’m planning a new edition of Planet Waves FM for Monday evening that develops these issues, looks at the astrology of the LA wildfires, and much else. Check for an email announcing the program.

Dear Friend and Reader:

This is a follow-up to yesterday’s article. One question I’ve had over the years is, what does Trilateralism look like in the 21st century? Well, it looks like the 21st century!

Many people are aware of the Project for the New American Century, whose 1997 report, Rebuilding America’s Defenses, was signed by 10 individuals who would become prominent members of George W. Bush’s cabinet, including and especially Dick Cheney, his vice president.

It contains this statement, which I have paraphrased in the past:

“Further, the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event — like a new Pearl Harbor.”

Some catastrophic and catalyzing event. Does that remind you of anything?

The Pearl Harbor reference of course is to the allegedly surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941 by the Japanese on an American military base in Hawaii, which enabled Pres. Roosevelt to enter World War II in both the Pacific and in Europe. Until that time, the U.S. was supposed to have been neutral in World War II.

Was Pearl Harbor a surprise? Did Roosevelt know it was coming? Had the U.S. already cracked the Japanese code by then? Had Japan declared war against the U.S. on Dec. 6? These are questions that have answers.

Amazingly, the New American Century group — that is, the core of the forthcoming Bush administration — came right out and stated their planned strategy for a “catastrophic and catalyzing event.”

Ideally, the report argued, this “new Pearl Harbor” would happen early in the 21st century so that the United States could get busy and would have an excuse for a massive shift in its priorities to military spending — and once again attain world dominance — the “new American century.”

However, this idea appears to come from the mind of Trilateral Commission founder and geopolitical mastermind Zbigniew Brzeziński, discussed in his 1997 book The Grand Chessboard. Brzeziński was the national security advisor to Pres. Carter who also orchestrated the creation of the commission for David Rockefeller a few years earlier. Carter, too, was a founding member, as was his vice president and all of his civilian military advisors. The Carter administration was the Trilateral Commission.

‘Too democratic at home to be autocratic abroad’

In my article Thursday, I quoted Brzeziński’s openly-stated discussion of internal challenges facing a United States plan for global domination, which is a central priority of the Trilateralists: