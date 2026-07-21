Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
1d

Dear Bill,

This is Eric from Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio. I am planning an article and radio piece in which you will be named, wherein I will be critiquing this article by you from July 16 in the Daily Freeman.

This is your opportunity to respond per our editorial policy.

Your article is titled, "Saugerties told lithium-ion fire won’t be different than other blazes."

It contains this quote:

“Normal turnout gear is all that is required,” Vyduna said. “If normal turnout gear is not available, we do help fund that.”

However, the “no different than other blazes” and “normal turnout gear” concepts are never challenged in your article.

There is no hint that these are toxic chemical fires containing heavy metals and burning plastics that require HAZMAT level B (self-contained air and vapor protective) and are nearly impossible to contain.

Dioxins, the most toxic chemical toxins known to mankind, are also created in a lithium-ion chemical fire due to the ignition of plastic and carbon-based components, along with burning flame-retardants contained in some of the batteries themselves.

I consider these omissions to be evidence of either extreme bias or concealment of the truth, particularly since you told me in person that you understand the issues associated with these battery plants.

You do not need to look far for a quote to refute the claims of Key Capture officials. I searched my inbox and in 10 seconds found a Sept. 11, 2024 statement by Gov. Kathleen Hochul.

“As I said, these are tough fires to fight. These batteries don't catch on fire like kindlings. They explode like a grenade. They spew toxic gas and chemicals everywhere. For our first responders, it’s like arriving at the scene of an arson where someone poured a gallon of gasoline on a home right before lighting a match.”

Events with dioxin and heavy metals that permanently contaminate air, land, surface water and groundwater are not “no different than other blazes.”

Saugerties does not have a HAZMAT team; the closest is out of Kingston, or CBRNE out of Albany. None of that is mentioned in your article or any article that I have seen by you or in the Daily Freeman.

You are failing to alert the public to a significant public health hazard associated with the Key Capture proposal.

I am looking for you or your editor to explain the omission of these basic facts about lithium-ion battery fires from your coverage and therefore the public. I will be working on the story today and will hold until the end of business at 6 pm EDT for your response.

Thank you kindly for your cooperation.

Very truly yours,

Eric F. Coppolino

Senior Producer - Investigations

Pacifica Radio - Planet Waves FM, Kingston

(845) 337-5095 - cell

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alison's avatar
alison
1d

I am very alarmed by your article. I live in a rural area in NC, 4 miles from a Toyota battery plant. I'm wondering what questions to ask and from whom should provide the answers.

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