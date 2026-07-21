Vistra’s battery energy storage facility burns at Moss Landing in California in January 2025.

Lithium-ion battery plants are being built across the United States. Are local newspapers up to the challenge of covering the issue? Or is there another problem?

By ERIC F. COPPOLINO

Chiron Return-Pacifica Radio

efc@planetwaves.net — (845) 331-0355

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A July 16 article in the Kingston, New York Daily Freeman was titled, “Saugerties told lithium-ion fire won’t be different than other blazes.” The article, by veteran environmental reporter William Kemble, was part of the newspaper’s ongoing coverage of a proposed 100 megawatt lithium-ion battery facility planned for the town.

In fact they are very different from ordinary fires, spreading large toxic plumes, impossible to extinguish and requiring hazardous materials (HAZMAT) response. Gov. Kathy Hochul admitted in 2024 that, “These batteries don’t catch on fire like kindling. They explode like a grenade. They spew toxic gas and chemicals everywhere.”

3,632°F is Not ‘Like Any Other Blaze’

Due to “thermal runaway,” they can burn as hot as 3,632°F. House fires can burn at 1,200°F, one-third as hot. The heat is caused not by ordinary flame or oxidation, but rather because fires in battery plants are thermal chemical reactions.

The proposed location in Saugerties is a few hundred feet from a shopping district, homes and Exit 20 on the the New York State Thruway. It’s adjacent to an existing electrical substation. The surrounding area is rural residential and includes pristine forests and farm land.

At a Town Board meeting on July 14, there was discussion about a potential hazardous materials response to a battery fire, but a town fire official told me this was entirely omitted from the Daily Freeman article.

And you thought you have a lot of batteries to chage up. This is what a typical lithium-ion BESS system looks like. Look, it’s so green!

Toxic Electrical Buffers for ‘Green Energy’

The massive batteries, or BESS (battery energy storage systems), are designed as electricity flow buffers, similar to capacitors but much more sophisticated, that are intended to help smooth over the demand spikes that cannot be covered by low-input power sources like wind and solar.

While they are allegedly part of the “greening” of the power grid, they present known risks to the public and first-responders that were not covered in the Daily Freeman article or any that I’ve ever read in the newspaper.

The electrical industry is infamous for its denial of the dangers of its facilities and products, from PCBs to nuclear power plants to antiquated equipment lighting forests on fire. Yet there’s never going to be a problem until there is one. It’s always the safest thing in the world, until it is not. But in the case of lithium-ion batteries, the risks are well-known and manifest frequently.

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Key Capture Energy Vice President Joel Vyduna and Director of Development Paul Williamson talk to residents at a Town Board meeting in Saugerties, N.Y. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Photo by William Kemble / Daily Freeman.

Claims Not Challenged in the Article — or by Town Board Members

The article, about a July 14 public Town Board meeting, begins:

“Key Capture Energy officials have promised that a fire at a proposed 100-megawatt lithium-ion battery facility would have no worse health risk than a blaze at any other large building.”

One is left only to infer that it might be more dangerous; the statement is so ridiculous that it deserves an eye-roll — and a lawsuit for fraudulent concealment and failure to warn. If the newspaper does not refute the claim in its coverage, then the reader can assume it’s being accepted as true.

Joel Vyduna, vice president of Key Capture Energy of Albany, has the pending application with the town to build the facility. He falsely claimed to the public and the town board, “Normal [fire] turnout gear is all that is required. If normal turnout gear is not available, we do help fund that,” the Freeman article quotes Vyduna as saying.

“Normal turnout gear” includes boots, fire hats and coats used in fighting ordinary house fires. It also includes basic air packs, which are not useful for hazardous materials incidents. Fire trucks equipped with water hoses are also useless.

Amazingly, the “no different than other blazes,” “no worse health risk” and “normal turnout gear” concepts are never challenged in the article. This would be a basic point of balance in any legitimate news story, so that the claims of industry are either verified, challenged or at least partly refuted independently.

This is not merely an issue with the Freeman’s article. The claims were made by a top Key Capture Energy official in a public meeting to the governing body of the town before the public — and there were no experts there to challenge them, nor did board members ask any questions related to the fire issues. But this does not excuse a newspaper’s obligation to not publish such absurd claims without balance.

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Underwriters Laboratories Fire Safety section photo of the battery in a scooter in an uncontrolled reaction. Reactions like this happen in large and small batteries.

“They spew toxic gas and chemicals everywhere.”

In fact, there is not one word in the article about how serious — and how frequent — these fires are, examples of which can easily be found under a basic news search of lithium-ion battery fires. The batteries burn in runaway chain reactions. But it’s not ordinary flame; the fire is a thermal chemical reaction.

You don’t need to look far for a quote to refute the claims of Key Capture officials. I searched my inbox and in 10 seconds found a July 11, 2024 statement by no less than New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul.

“These are tough fires to fight,” Hochul said in a statement distributed to every newspaper and media outlet in the state.

She said that as of that date, “In New York City alone, lithium-ion batteries have sparked 268 fires that have injured 150 people and claimed 18 lives. You know what the number was just a couple years ago? Zero.”

“These batteries don’t catch on fire like kindling. They explode like a grenade. They spew toxic gas and chemicals everywhere. For our first responders, it’s like arriving at the scene of an arson where someone poured a gallon of gasoline on a home right before lighting a match.”

New safety regulations took effect in New York on Jan. 5, 2026, but those will not be tested until there is an actual fire in a battery plant built under the new guidelines.

The Freeman article omits the fact, well known among firefighters, that putting out a fire in a battery-powered car can take ten to twenty times more water than a fire in a gasoline-powered car. Lithium-ion batteries are considered so dangerous that they’re banned from luggage on all domestic and most international flights.

Mike Ivino , member of the Saugerties Town Board and also chief of the Centerville-Cedar Grove Fire Company . Photo via Daily Freeman.

Listen to my call with the fire chief (but not as a Town Board member).

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Fire Chief Goes Along With the Plan; Ends Call Abruptly

Mike Ivino is a member of the Saugerties Town Board and also chief of the Centerville-Cedar Grove Fire Company, the one closest to the proposed plant. It is a typical small-town volunteer fire company yet would respond to a potential battery fire first. For some reason he too is going along with the plan, as if it’s a done-deal.

Ivino acknowledged that he had discussed the issue with Key Capture officials “and affirmed there is existing equipment that will allow volunteers to deal with emergency situations at the facility,” the Freeman said. Do his volunteer firemen know about the risks that Ivano is preteding don’t exist?

Reached in a phone call Tuesday afternoon, Ivino admited that technically, a battery fire is a HAZMAT situation but that it “might not require calling the county HAZMAT team,” adding, “every call is different.”

He did not know how many of the men in his fire company are certified in HAZMAT and said he would have to check official records. But he would only speak to me in his capacity as the fire chief — not as a Town Board member.

When I asked him to comment about the safety of the proposed BESS facility as a Town Board member, he said that I “rubbed him the wrong way” and hung up on me.

Flames fill the sky on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 as fire envelopes the EMR Metal Recycling Plant. The cause of the fire was a lithium-ion battery. Asbury Park Press.

No Local Hazmat Team

There is no hint in the article that lithium-ion battery fires are toxic chemical fires containing heavy metals and burning plastics that require HAZMAT level B (self-contained air and vapor protective) and are nearly impossible to contain.

Saugerties does not have a HAZMAT team; the closest is out of Kingston, about a 20 minute drive to the south, or the CBRNE, the New York State Police team out of Albany, about 40 minutes to the north. None of that is mentioned in the article or any article that I have seen in the Daily Freeman.

Dioxins, the most toxic chemicals known to mankind, can also be created in a lithium-ion chemical fire due to the ignition of plastic and carbon-based components, along with burning PVC-insulated wiring and halogen-based flame-retardants contained in some of the batteries themselves.

Events with dioxin and heavy metals that permanently contaminate air, land, surface water and groundwater are not “no different than other blazes.” Ulster County has experienced a major hazmat event in living memory: the six-building chain reaction of PCB explosions in 1991 at SUNY New Paltz, estimated to have cost the state $100 million to remediate.

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June 2024 fire killed 22 workers at a lithium-ion battery facility. One of the corporate executives was held responsible and sentenced to 15 years in prison. BBC photo.

Why Did the Daily Freeman Leave Out All Of These Facts?

The Daily Freeman is the newspaper of record in Ulster County. Local residents speculate that the reason that the above facts were left out may be that the town places all of its legal notices in the Daily Freeman, accounting for a large part of its annual revenue.

Incompetence is not the issue.

I know the reporter, Bill Kemble, who covers environmental issues for the newspaper. He claims to be aware of the issues and in a recent, in-person conversation (in the camera aisle of a local antique shop) he revealed considerable personal knowledge of the dangers of BESS plants. He assured me he would cover the issue honestly.

Yet he would not reveal so little as his email address and told me to contact the newspaper directly via a public contact form.

Mysteriously, all of the above, easily available facts were left out of his coverage.

I take the “opportunity to respond” seriously when doing coverage that could potentially harm someone’s reputation. This article counts.

I was able to acquire Kemble’s personal email address and attempted to query him directly about his coverage. Neither he nor the Freeman’s editors responded to repeated requests for comment. I also called the newsroom and left a message.

The Freeman was presented in advance with all of the facts I am reporting this article, and then an advance copy of the finished piece, and chose to not offer a statement in support of their own reporting.

See the first comment below for my letter to Kemble and the Freeman requesting comment.

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Where the heck is this all taking place? New York City is about 100 miles to the south and Albany is about 50 miles to the north.

Proposed location of Key Capture facility. Hah! The exit is NOT permanently closed. That sounds like a joke from one of my satires. In fact the human toll plaza was replaced by an E-Z Pass robot gadget a few years ago. The exit remains fully functioning. Cops hated the tool booths, which were extremely dangerous during a pursuit.

Here is a sample of coverage about lithium-ion fire issues from other newspapers in the United States

From AVSAX.com of no date 2026

Lithium-ion batteries are classed as dangerous goods when it comes to transporting them by air.

This means that no matter how small — such as a camera battery or vaping device — they cannot be shipped in the cargo holds of passenger aircraft.

The fear is that if they catch fire they will go into what is known as thermal runaway and the cargo holds of planes are simply not designed to deal with such a fierce blaze. The fires are often caused by faulty lithium-ion batteries inside electronic devices ranging from mobile phones to laptops carried on board by passengers.

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I cannot send this article out without at least one original photo. This is “Midcentury Modern,” my portrait of the closed diner in Saugerties.

From The Conversation, Dec. 1, 2025

When fire broke out at the world’s largest battery energy storage facility in January 2025, its thick smoke blanketed surrounding wetlands, farms and nearby communities on the central California coast.

Highways closed, residents evacuated and firefighters could do little but watch as debris and ash rained down. People living in the area reported headaches and respiratory problems, and some pets and livestock fell ill.

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When battery energy storage facilities burn, the makeup of the chemical fallout can be a mystery for surrounding communities. Yet, these batteries often contain metals that are toxic to humans and wildlife.

The smoke plume from the fire in Vistra’s battery energy storage facility at Moss Landing released not just hazardous gases such as hydrogen fluoride but also soot and charred fragments of burned batteries that landed for miles around.

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According to Battery Tech Online from Sept. 24. 2025

In a precedent-setting ruling that sends a powerful message to the battery manufacturing industry, Aricell CEO Park Soon-kwan has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a devastating fire that claimed 23 lives at the company's lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, South Korea. The sentence, delivered by the Suwon District Court on September 23, 2025, represents the harshest penalty ever imposed under South Korea's Serious Accidents Punishment Act since its implementation in 2022.

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According to Firerescue1.com of May 14 2026

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized following what has been described as an industrial explosion at Amaero Advanced Materials and Manufacturing in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Authorities got the initial call about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cleveland Police Department spokesperson Capt. Evie West. Cleveland firefighters were first on the scene, followed by police, emergency medical services and support agencies. One employee was transported for treatment by ground, and another was taken by Erlanger hospital’s Life Force helicopter to a burn center for treatment.

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Local 10 News in Hollywood, FL of April 20, 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — An electric wheelchair exploded into flames right outside a Hollywood home, but that homeowner’s quick thinking is being praised by first responders.

It was Sunday morning when Alexandra Anaya heard a clicking sound coming from the battery pack of the new electric wheelchair she’d bought at a thrift store.

After hearing the noises, to be safe, she moved it outside of her home located along the 5900 block of North Farragut Drive.

Surveillance video captured her watching the wheelchair for a moment and then sprinting away just before it exploded and caught fire.