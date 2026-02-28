Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return
U.S., Israel strike Iran overnight
U.S., Israel strike Iran overnight

The chart looks like a murder-suicide. The Moon is pointed right at the Ceres-Chiron-Eris conjunction. Galactic Core rising indicates the intended scale.
Eric F Coppolino
Feb 28, 2026
Watch Trump’s hostage video on CNN

Live New York Times coverage

Discussion about this episode

