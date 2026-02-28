U.S., Israel strike Iran overnight
The chart looks like a murder-suicide. The Moon is pointed right at the Ceres-Chiron-Eris conjunction. Galactic Core rising indicates the intended scale.
Feb 28, 2026
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes