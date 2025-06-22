U.S. joins war against Iran; bombs multiple locations

President Trump said the U.S. joined the war against Iran with Israel on Saturday. Photo by Eric Lee for The New York Times.

Good evening from New York

You’re invited to make a cup of decaffinated tea and join me for a special edition of Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM. In this edition I discuss the history of U.S. wars in West Asia back to 1990.

I don’t discuss the astrology of the U.S. entering the war against Iran. But I have cast and read what is a very complicated chart and have published it below. It’s similar to the chart for Israel boming Iran but, sadly, comes with much more impact. I will likely come back to it.

After we went to press with Planet Waves and Starcast on Thursday, it occurred to me that the Sun entering cardinal sign Cancer (the solstice) and making aspects to everything concentrated in early Aries and Cancer (Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Borasisi), there would be some “unexpected” movement on this issue. In fact it was so obvious, I wondered why I didn’t say anything.

And, here we are, and I wish we were not. In light of that, we must attend to our private and personal worlds and also maintain awareness of the wider world around us. Please add your comments below and let others know you’re alive, thinking and feeling. Thanks for tuning in.

Your faithful reporter,