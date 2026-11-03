U.S. Midterm Election: The Digital Environment and the Astrology Tonight's video explores how the political environment is just a puppet show within the overall overwhelming digital environment.Eric F CoppolinoNov 03, 20261123ShareThis recent Planet Waves FM edition covers Tescreal, the A.I. cult of extinction. Trump and the midterm elections are the rodeo clown; the garish dancing skeleton.The Cult of Extinction and the Covid-A.I. Connection. Jane Doe v. Cornell, Part IIEric F Coppolino·Oct 11Above: Bill Gates predicts the next pandemic in a Netflix special The Next Pandemic just three weeks before the next “pandemic.” Gates also paid for the creation of MN908947, the firs…Listen now1123SharePrevious
Really good. And that interview of the interviewee included in your recent post I think was explaining that that even the doomsdayer AI critics that he gave example of are still Extermination Advocates just exactly like the other term he used Excellerist are. They both are human exterminationist. You were umbrella-ing the term Doomsdayers AI agenda to encompass the whole Extermination Religion I think. Close enough though!
Great show!