Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Sean Garrisson's avatar
Sean Garrisson
4h

Really good. And that interview of the interviewee included in your recent post I think was explaining that that even the doomsdayer AI critics that he gave example of are still Extermination Advocates just exactly like the other term he used Excellerist are. They both are human exterminationist. You were umbrella-ing the term Doomsdayers AI agenda to encompass the whole Extermination Religion I think. Close enough though!

Great show!

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