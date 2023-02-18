Was the Netflix movie 'White Noise' predictive programming?
Last August, a film was released depicting a train wreck and a toxic release in Ohio. This is exciting for those who believe that this kind of coincidence is a clue to a grand plan.
Accidents will happen
They only hit and run
You used to be a victim now you're not the only one
— Elvis
THE 1979 FILM The China Syndrome had its theatrical release just 12 days before the meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in central Pennsylvania. The movie was an eerie account of what might happen…