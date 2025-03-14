Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Was there a national emergency and a global pandemic?
Was there a national emergency and a global pandemic?

At the five year mark, we dare asking the same questions we were asking on day one: how do we know there was a virus? How do we know there was a test? Where does the situation stand today?
Eric F Coppolino
Mar 14, 2025
Transcript
Or listen above. Good evening — I’ve got a fun show for you tonight. No explanation needed.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

A Resource or Two

Read “Hey, Sugar,” my tribute to Lou Reed here.

Jon Rappoport: Creating the Illusion of a Pandemic

Koch’s Postulates

My “Covid” Chronology

See the whole presser — “National Emergency” press conference

This is video from last night…a reading of the National Emergency chart

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
[PW Substack] Chart for the National Emergency of March 13, 2020
As If Nothing Happened, part one

Eric F Coppolino
Mar 8
As If Nothing Happened, part one

This article was originally published Thursday on Planet Waves, however, the work was really done by the Chiron Retu…

