We are a relief organization in the disaster zone formerly known as journalism.
There are many Substacks and content streams that might get you part of the way there. I go the whole distance with you — and then a little more.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Journalism is a disaster area right now. The corporate press, social media, and much of the alternative press — it’s largely the same thing: agendas, “half-truths,” paid sponsorships, follow the leader, and fig-leaf editorial positions designed to seem reasonable but not offend you.
Are you wonderin…