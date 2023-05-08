We need a different kind of meeting: direct participation, not lecture and discussion.
The day after WHO declared the 'pandemic' over, our community was treated to an in-person podcast by Dr. Tom Cowan. But we need a different kind of meeting. We need direct involvement.
Germ theory is filler, a false set of answers to a wide diversity of mischaracterized problems. Each of those problems must be addressed meaningfully and honestly if there is to be any progress on health and wellness, or on the political issues surrounding germ theory.
Dear Friend and Reader:
On Friday, Ma…