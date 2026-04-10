We're not all psychotic yet. Physical and emotional existence: The Cringe Factor.

Planet Waves FM is not slick and not here to impress you. The algorithms ignore me; my relationship is direct to my listeners and their friends (so if you like the program, please spread the word). I’m here to hang out with you for the evening and think about what’s happening in the world and in our souls. You can listen actively or leave the show on in the background. I record in good quality stereo audio and I keep the rest free-form, simple and unscripted.

Late at night, on the road.

Theme and format vary constantly; PWFM is astrology friendly but not obsessed, with our famous investigative ethos. I do a different show every week, not the same show over and over, each lasting about three hours.

Concept is: It’s late at night, you’re driving across the Midwest, you turn the dial on the radio. You hear me. Talking about what is so, spinning a couple of well-chosen songs and reading the words. That’s it.

One last thing. Donations are at an all time low. If you love the program and value my work, please do your part. Were I running a pizzeria I would not have to explain this. On the internet, it’s not so obvious.

You don’t have to be a monthly donor; you can do one time or any amount monthly through our nonprofit organization. Tap the medallion below. I know there are people capable of funding special journalism projects or giving our organization a boost with a donation that allows us to make real improvements. If that is you, please contact me at efc@chironreturn.org, reply to this email, or call me at (845) 331-0355.

Thank you for your participation.

Or, you may subscribe to this Substack.

Longer excerpt of Tristan Harris v Chris Williamson.

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