Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
What are electrical and digital conditions doing to women?
4
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:24
-57:24

What are electrical and digital conditions doing to women?

This week I pick up where I left off last week — on how electrical and digital conditions remove all biological characteristics of sex, creating chaos and alienation in the physical world.
Eric F Coppolino
Feb 26, 2025
4
2
Share
Transcript
Carrie Nation, Suffragist and smasher of booze bottles, 1846-1911

Good evening again,

Last week I discussed The Great Unmanning — of men being neutered by electrical and digital conditions. This week I track the history of feminism against the timeline of electrical technology, starting with the telegraph, through radio and TV and proceeding into digital.

My theory could be described as perfectly ridiculous, though I do my best to be true to my past 10 years of orienting in the digital environment using the theories of the McLuhan family as my guide. In this segment, you will get a sense of what it means for the medium to be the message.

Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York, symbolic birthplace of the women’s movement. This is a restoration at the original site. Photo by Eric Francis.

Last week’s program is below, as is my recent conversation with Prof. Janice Fiamengo looking closely at the Seneca Falls convention of 1848 and the Declaration of Sentiments. That document was not merely a declaration of war on men but also on children. I discuss this overlooked issue in tonight’s segment above.

I propose that if you took 100 Red Pill men and 100 digital feminists and put them together for a month in a rural location like a summer camp, there would be friendships and love affairs all over the place.

This is because the physical body provides a point of orientation and organizing principle that does not exist in virtual space. When people show up in their bodies and do things together, and are curious about one another, they sort it out.

I will have the full program out tomorrow evening ahead of the Pisces New Moon.

Your paid subscriptions to this Substack support my (let’s say) unique approach to gender studies. Whether one agrees or not is not the idea — I am here to offer you something to consider, and a different way of looking at the world.

You may support my journalism — now focused on the human effects of AI and digital — by subscribing to this Substack or by making a direct donation here.

Thank you for your vision and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Wesleyan Chapel exterior, Seneca Falls, NY. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Feast of the A.I. Monster. The Great Unmanning. Love and Sex in Japan.

Eric F Coppolino
·
Feb 11
The Feast of the A.I. Monster. The Great Unmanning. Love and Sex in Japan.

Go To Program

Read full story

Thank you for being a paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
There's no such thing as the news.
  Eric F Coppolino
Making America Healthy Again?
  Eric F Coppolino
PWFM — Mike Adams & Eric Francis: A Real Conversation
  Eric F Coppolino
The Feast of the A.I. Monster. The Great Unmanning. Love and Sex in Japan.
  Eric F Coppolino
AI and Digital: It’s About You
  Eric F Coppolino
My Trump coverage editorial policy
  Eric F Coppolino
Inauguration Day Starcast. All hail: the future has arrived.
  Eric F Coppolino