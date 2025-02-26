What are electrical and digital conditions doing to women?

Carrie Nation, Suffragist and smasher of booze bottles, 1846-1911

Last week I discussed The Great Unmanning — of men being neutered by electrical and digital conditions. This week I track the history of feminism against the timeline of electrical technology, starting with the telegraph, through radio and TV and proceeding into digital.

My theory could be described as perfectly ridiculous, though I do my best to be true to my past 10 years of orienting in the digital environment using the theories of the McLuhan family as my guide. In this segment, you will get a sense of what it means for the medium to be the message.

Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York, symbolic birthplace of the women’s movement. This is a restoration at the original site. Photo by Eric Francis.

Last week’s program is below, as is my recent conversation with Prof. Janice Fiamengo looking closely at the Seneca Falls convention of 1848 and the Declaration of Sentiments. That document was not merely a declaration of war on men but also on children. I discuss this overlooked issue in tonight’s segment above.

I propose that if you took 100 Red Pill men and 100 digital feminists and put them together for a month in a rural location like a summer camp, there would be friendships and love affairs all over the place.

This is because the physical body provides a point of orientation and organizing principle that does not exist in virtual space. When people show up in their bodies and do things together, and are curious about one another, they sort it out.

Wesleyan Chapel exterior, Seneca Falls, NY. Photo by Eric Francis.

