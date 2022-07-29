What I learned this week
You will barely believe it, but it's all true. Former Pfizer science officer admits "SARS-CoV-2" cannot infect healthy lung tissue. There are 6.4 million variants but no original. Leo New Moon.
Dear Friend and Listener:
Thank you to the many, many listeners who sent in contributions overnight Thursday to Friday, and all month. We will successfully cover the program’s costs for July! Thank you to the many people contributing through Substack. Thank you Celia Farber for suggesting I post my work here.
Tonight…