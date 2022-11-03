What the Thunder Said: Total Eclipse of the Moon in Taurus
The next event on our astrological adventure is a total eclipse of the Moon in Taurus on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This follows up on the partial eclipse of the Sun in early Scorpio on Oct. 25.
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Dear Friend and Reader:
THE NEXT EVENT in our astrological adventure story is a total eclipse of the Moon in Taurus, on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This happens at 6:02 am EST and will be visible wherever you can see the Moon.
This Full Moo…