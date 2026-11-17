Is the cyber environment under attack, and if so, why and by whom? A close look at the Mars-Node-Jupiter-Moon-Sun pattern that was exact today...along with a full-throttle rant about how we are finally discovering that the medium really is the message. We are finally able to see the digital environment for what it is now that it’s rippling, shaking and quaking. Incredibly, internet “outages” have affected the NSA, IKEA, the FAA’s air traffic system, United Airlines, Chase, CNN, iPhones, Equifax, cryptocurrency, and on and on. This has been a Mercury retrograde for the ages.