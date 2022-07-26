When they say 'stick to astrology'
A few gems from my original career — classical investigative reporting. I now lead a nonprofit investigative team called Chiron Return that covers medical and scientific fraud. And I write horoscopes.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Occasionally I still get a comment from a reader, “You should really stick to astrology,” meaning, stay out of science, technology and political reporting.
For me, writing a horoscope was planned as a spiritual vacation from nonstop, daily research and wri…