Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
You Set the Scene :: Planet Waves FM
You Set the Scene :: Planet Waves FM

Solar eclipse in Virgo. The forthcoming Charlie Kirk memorial. Pluto out of bounds. The difference between sleeping and waking in the cosmos of Zeros and Ones. The true meaning of television.
Eric F Coppolino
Sep 19, 2025
Transcript
Orange Sky. Photo by Eric Francis

The Only.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
The False Apocalypse
Dear Friend and Reader…
2 days ago · Eric Francis Coppolino

Re Candace Owens, I spoke too soon — she has done some serious legwork. She says she knows the guy who took down the camera from her time at TUPSA, who was identified to her by a mutual colleague. She then texts him since she still had his number in her phone and he showed her the video over Facetime. She said the disturbing thing is that there is no blood or gore. The video is frontloaded and she offers t his concern at about 15 minutes. She said she is working to get a copy. Evidently the guy with the card has not had the memory card commandeered by authorities and is still in possession of primary evidence which now has broken any possibility for chain of custody as admissible evidence. Please comment on this video below. — efc

Hand-curated nightly news updates at Ice-Nine News. Not just A.I. — all kinds of interesting stuff, selected by our artisan tortilla maker, a forest ranger, an A.I. exec and your faithful editor.

Pres. Carter, who was also an admiral in the nuclear Navy, given full military honors during his funeral in January 2025. Photo via ARMY.MIL
Air Force honor guard carries the coffin allegedly containing Charlie Kirk, loading it aboard Air Force Two. In the foreground is Vice President Vance

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
