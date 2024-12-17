A different kind of video
This is the Josh Pieters documentary on the OnlyFans presenter who had sex with 100 men in one day. I am seeking your perspectives here.
Good afternoon,
This post is for listeners of Shri Yantra Studio (previously Tantra Studio). It’s also for students of digital environment: this matter is an intersection of the two. Please keep your eyes and ears keen for the digital connection here.
I picked up on this story last night reading my favorite tabloid, the New York Post. It’s about an OnlyFans presenter (whom I could not find anywhere on that platform) who had sex with 100 men in one day and allowed a documentary to be done.
Not a porno but rather a doc about the experience. With some redcation, it is safe for YouTube (see below)
Without any judgment whatsoever, I think a diversity of topics rise to the surface, one of which is the social, spiritual and sexual condition of the men involved; another is what your perception of her as a sexual being is: is she a power-holder, or an athlete? Is there any reason to believe she actually likes men, or likes sex? Or is this for achievement and profit? (She is planning to do 1,000 men in one day next year, which seems a stretch since 100 men took 14 hours.)
What would it mean if a man announced such a goal? Would anyone care? Or would he be immediately accused of misogyny?
Apparently there was some blowback: I was impressed by the feminist response quoted in the Post article, which is likely to be typical:
And indeed, many critics sought — and found — a villain: the men.
“Any man involved in the torture of this woman should be locked up,” Julie Bindel, founder of The Lesbian Project, posted on X. Suddenly the old feminist cries of “my body, my choice” didn’t matter.
The men did this to her, went this strain of online discourse. The woman who planned it, set it up, participated in it willingly and profited from it bore no blame — no, those 101 men should have refused to join her.
I am planning this for the program on Dec. 29.
With love,
Your faithful astrologer,
Hey Eric, this is going to be a super interesting discussion. I watched the ytube doc in full to get some perspective.
My thoughts - I don’t think she loves men, her energy is more ambivalent. She appears to like seeing herself through them.
There’s certainly a big element of digital consciousness going on here, as in how does she think the logistics of 1000 men is going to work or whether that many will actually turn up. But maybe the lure of an online event will solve that issue????
I think she is part athlete and definitely a business woman and not a victim in any way, shape or form. If this is her thing, she’s free to pursue it.
Although the lure of money and notoriety is not to be underestimated.
As for the spiritual angle - it’s not present, this is all transactional and cold.
For the men, I’m really not sure what their condition is. There’s no warmth for them in the transaction and it’s probably indicative of the lack of warmth for men, their sexual desires in general in western society.
So there you have my small contribution to the discussion. I look forward to hearing what others have to say and to learn.
Best wishes to all