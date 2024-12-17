Good afternoon,

This post is for listeners of Shri Yantra Studio (previously Tantra Studio). It’s also for students of digital environment: this matter is an intersection of the two. Please keep your eyes and ears keen for the digital connection here.

I picked up on this story last night reading my favorite tabloid, the New York Post. It’s about an OnlyFans presenter (whom I could not find anywhere on that platform) who had sex with 100 men in one day and allowed a documentary to be done.

Not a porno but rather a doc about the experience. With some redcation, it is safe for YouTube (see below)

Without any judgment whatsoever, I think a diversity of topics rise to the surface, one of which is the social, spiritual and sexual condition of the men involved; another is what your perception of her as a sexual being is: is she a power-holder, or an athlete? Is there any reason to believe she actually likes men, or likes sex? Or is this for achievement and profit? (She is planning to do 1,000 men in one day next year, which seems a stretch since 100 men took 14 hours.)

What would it mean if a man announced such a goal? Would anyone care? Or would he be immediately accused of misogyny?

Apparently there was some blowback: I was impressed by the feminist response quoted in the Post article, which is likely to be typical:

And indeed, many critics sought — and found — a villain: the men. “Any man involved in the torture of this woman should be locked up,” Julie Bindel, founder of The Lesbian Project, posted on X. Suddenly the old feminist cries of “my body, my choice” didn’t matter. The men did this to her, went this strain of online discourse. The woman who planned it, set it up, participated in it willingly and profited from it bore no blame — no, those 101 men should have refused to join her.

I am planning this for the program on Dec. 29.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,