BREAKING — Big 10 Health Freedom Guys Line Up Behind RFK Jr's Candidacy
Many adjust views, reverse position on lab-leak, virus. Bigtree, Mercola, Null all jump on wagon playing kazoo. Public unusually, especially confused. Unsure if whole thing was April Fool's prank.
Follow-up on the ‘News’
SOME OF THE NATION’S MOST PROMINENT health freedom presenters were falling all over themselves to align their views with those of godfather Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who on Friday afternoon announced his presidential candidacy, according to a parody newsletter.
Wh…