Dr. Fauci will take over the National Institute for Particle Physics

Dr. Antony Fauci will be taking over the National Institute of Particle Physics (NIPP) on Jan. 1, after being named to this position by Pres. Biden last week.

He ends his decades-long term as head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infections Diseases (NIAID) on Dec. 31.

In this…