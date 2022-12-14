BREAKING - Dr. Fauci to head National Institute of Particle Physics
America's doctor, Anthony Fauci, will become nation's top specialist in quantum mechanics, bringing his experience in public health management to the position.
Dr. Antony Fauci will be taking over the National Institute of Particle Physics (NIPP) on Jan. 1, after being named to this position by Pres. Biden last week.
He ends his decades-long term as head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infections Diseases (NIAID) on Dec. 31.
In this…