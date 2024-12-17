Hi all.

I have a theory: Amazon is delivering Christmas gifts. I mean, their trucks can park on your lawn; why not send these swarms everywhere to show us how a real parcel delivery service works?

The things I’ve ruled out entirely are the “dirty nuke” proposal and anything else related. Puhleeze. So far as I can discern, there is no coherent rational reason for the deployment of these aircraft other than propaganda, spreading panic, divide and conquer, getting new laws passed and the forthcoming Netflix series, Mystery in the Night Skies of New Jersey (btw War of the Worlds was also set in New Jersey).

There is no “unknown enemy.” It’s a charade.

The one certain way you know these air buggies are not of “unknown origin” is because it’s a fact that when any aircraft is where it does not belong — even a little — especially in a major East Coast metro area — fighter jets are scrambled in a matter of minutes. If your Cessna is two degrees off course, you’re looking out the window at an F-35. Therefore, if defensive action is not being taken, then the things belong to the “defenders.”

But what if it was an attack? What do we think those flyboys in the ready room are playing Counter-Strike 2 on their iPads? The jet engines are on at all times and they are in their flight suits and can be in the air in something like four minutes. That’s faster than the Spring Lake Volunteer Fire Department gets to the scene of a trailer park fire.

What Gov. Hochul Told Me

Everything popped into focus yesterday when I was innocently sitting in the parking lot of the grocery store and the email below came in from New York Gov. Hochul’s press office (see below). They keep me informed of all kinds of good stuff.

This was sent after Stewart Airfield, combined military and civilian, was closed for an hour or so over the weekend for a drone sighting. What’s the solution? A new regulation! Well somebody better tell whoever is flying their drones over federally protected air space.

I can see county and local officials being kept in the dark. But any governor or federal agency level person peretending to not know what these thigns are is joshing you.

One last thing. The official water cooler joke here at Planet Waves during the 2020 crisis was, “Where does this all end?” “It ends with a false flag alien invastion.”

The UFO cherry was popped in April 2020. (You can find that in the chronology.) Six weeks into the “pandemic” crisis, the “truth” about UFOs is suddeny the subject of a national media drop.

Then in early 2023 there was a major eruption starting with the balloon bullshit followed by a diversity of “UFO” sightings making page one of the New York Fucking Times, all during the East Palestine dioxin train wreck.

When the Air Force or the Space Force or whoever wants to test gear, they use Area 51. When their more politically inclined overlords want to mess with people, test public response, introduce a new product, or manipulate public events, they use New Jersey.

And I will add one other thing. The toe-heads who do this are intent on creating disturbances to the civic peace and your peace of mind. When you see stuff like this and it annoys you, that is the whole point. Behind this is an obsession with not leaving people alone. There must be a crisis every minute.

Set your bullshit detector to the highest level of sensitivity.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

This chart needs a better location; but so far as I know, the Asbury Park Press reported it first.