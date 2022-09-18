Conspiracy of Silence
This is a reprint of my landmark article on the history of PCBs — my last major project before entering astrology full-time. It appeared in the September/October 1994 edition of Sierra magazine.
Note to Readers: When the crisis began in early 2020, I took what was happening at face value — pending investigation. I’m grateful to have the tools to do this kind of work, which of necessity must be slow and meticulous. The article below marked my first Saturn return, and was the result of two years of investigation and writing. — efc