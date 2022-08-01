Me and Covid, during happier times.

LAST NIGHT I received a text message. It was from Covid. I could tell by the special air-raid siren alert tone, and the familiar red ball of spikes appearing on my screen. I looked at my phone.

“I no longer believe in you,” Covid wrote, adding a little “frowny face” emoji to show how sad it was. 😞

I was stunned, and imm…