Covid no longer believes in me
After a fulfilling 30-month relationship, Covid said it no longer believes in me. It all started with a text message, but I insisted we speak on the phone and go to therapy.
LAST NIGHT I received a text message. It was from Covid. I could tell by the special air-raid siren alert tone, and the familiar red ball of spikes appearing on my screen. I looked at my phone.
“I no longer believe in you,” Covid wrote, adding a little “frowny face” emoji to show how sad it was. 😞
I was stunned, and imm…