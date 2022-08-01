So why are people getting sick?
People are finally asking what's going on, if the claim of a viral cause of disease cannot be sustained. It's time to ask long-avoided questions — and to face the truth of 2020.
This article is part of my Substack project. Some Planet Waves and Chiron Return subscribers have free subscriptions here. They are different content systems and this is a new content stream focused on my investigative reporting. “Free subscriber” status here does not reflect your Planet Waves or Chiron Return membership. — efc
Hi all,
On a mo…