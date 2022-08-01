Dandelions and Virology
Those who understand dandelions know something about the natural world of flowers that reproduce by going to seed. Most people think virology is that simple. It's not.
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EVERY CHILD UNDERSTANDS how dandelions work. Every child except maybe a few desert-dwelling bedouins has seen them, because they gr…