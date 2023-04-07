Discussions with NY prosecutors about the Trump charges. Question for presidential candidate RFK Jr. The 1957 Sputnik chart.
Planet Waves FM returns tonight with plenty to consider here in the Next Age of Pluto in Aquarius. Program posts well before its scheduled 10 pm EDT time. All past programs available without login.
Good morning from New York.
On tonight’s edition of Planet Waves FM, the first of the spring season, I’ll catch up on current astrological developments since Pluto entered Aquarius, and look ahead at the events of April.
I’ve been speaking with prosecutors I know about the Trump indictment, and will have some comments about the proceeding…