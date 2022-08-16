Elementary, My Dear Watson
Country Squire magazine goes after "the usual suspects" — its list of alleged virus deniers. What's going on inside this controversy you may not have heard about? Planet Waves FM reports.
A WRITER NAMED ROGER WATSON has adopted Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey as his own personal piñata. He writes for something called Country Squire, which you would expect to publish articles on how to re-pot your begonias, make a squirrel-proof bird feeder or hold a respectable lawn party.
Instead, Watson has taken up the cause of going against those whom he ass…