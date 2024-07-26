“Moonset Over Wall Street Feature” by Eric

Thank you for joining me for tonight’s mellow program. I will be taking most of August off from the program, and will return either Friday the 16th or the 23rd.

Tonight I open with the deep family material being served up by the Capricorn group square the lunar nodes. I tell some of what I learned and experience working with with a young woman who became the very Jane F. McAlevey, renowned labor union organizer.

Read my editorial endorsement for Jane McAlevey for Student Association president from 1984. Read her obituary in The New York Times. See the full interview with Jane on Democracy Now!

Plus: Was Dr. Ruth Westheimer any help? And a visit to the deep archives.

Planet Waves FM is a project of Chiron Return — publishers of the ultimate drug for virus issue junkies — The Chronology.

Here is what Jon Rappoport said about my work recently –

“Eric Francis is a JOURNALIST. He knows how to cover a story in real time, as it's happening, and he knows how to write the piece that puts the reader's mind into the story. He's a natural investigator (probably from birth) and he's distilled his skills over many years. If I were the editor of a newspaper, I would send him to the biggest events of the day unfolding in the moment — knowing he would deliver the goods every time. And I would pay him handsomely. If by some feat of magic he was the page one writer for The New York Times, we would be living in a different country right now. A far better country.”

Dr. Mark Bailey (investigator for the Dr. Sam Bailey channel) recently wrote to me —

“I believe the world would be in much better shape if every journalist reported like you and Rappoport. Keep it up, man.”