How We Got Here: The History of PCBs
This two-part series is from Rachel's Hazardous Waste News from March 1993. It was written by historian Peter Montague of the Environmental Research Foundation.
Editor’s Note — Please tap or click the headline for the full article and higher-resolution photos.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was signifiant interest in the problem of PCBs. Just a decade after manufacturing of new equipment was phased out (around 1979), lawsuits were starting to move, the EPA was conducting its reassessment of the toxici…