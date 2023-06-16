Human Rights Campaign declares blue stripe in rainbow flag now stands for heterosexual men
Breakthrough in inclusiveness applauded by equality activists, feminists, and political leaders as Pride Month's "June Surprise" is revealed. "It's about time," says ghost of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
BREAKING NEWS — Signs of Progress After Years in the Closet
WASHINGTON, DC — The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) this week declared that the blue stripe in all versions of the Pride Flag now officially represents heterosexual men.
In a ceremony Friday afternoon on the National Mall, the Rainbow Flag was unfurled as straig…