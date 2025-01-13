Palisades fire seen from downtown LA on Tuesday night

Good morning from New York —

I’m pulling together tonight’s Planet Waves FM and would appreciate some focused assistance and analysis from those who are experienced investigating the DEW angle. I am not saying that this is happening; but I have enough information to say that we must look further.

The problem with much of what passes for “investigative journalism” today is that it skips the investigation and goes right to the “journalism.” We will not be doing that.

Anyone who may assist me today and this week cannot have already made up their mind. That is journalistic bias. Even if you’re pretty sure, I require a discussion that is open to doubt, where doubts must be addressed and where claims must be supported.

We are not here to prove ourselves right. We are here to get a sense of what may be happening.

Thank you to those who support my journalism by subscribing to this Substack (eight bucks a month for a lot of excellent reporting) or by direct donation to Chiron Return.

What is the Potential Energy Source on a DEW?

The problem I have with the concept of a directed energy weapon or DEW (which I am aware has been discussed seriously since the 1980s or before) is the energy source.

If these things are being used, what is the source of the energy and how is it being directed? The “Star Wars” program of Ronnie Ray Guns fame of the 1980s solved the problem with the use of nuclear bombs in space, the energy of which would then be focused into lasers. Yet if that were the energy source, you would not be reading this because the power grid would have been blown out by EMP.

However, we must get past speculation to have an honest discussion. Note that below the videos, I have posted a Substack where a discussion is already happening. But I’m a little stretched today to read it carefully (this is not the only story I’m doing).

So if you have time and want to add salient quotes to the comments from Kyle's Substack, please do — and be as specific as you can, remembering I cannot use anything I cannot attribute. Be ready for me to ask for details.

Do you have experience as a fire investigator?

Second, as for these videos below (some home-made, some network media), we need to spot problems on the ground. Does anyone have direct experience as a fire investigator? Or do you have some personal knowledge that would facilitate a meaningful study of these videos?

To my eye, it would take a lot of extra heat to scorch a car that’s not directly next to a building, in a forest or wooded area.

Those in this group may not be able to answer publicly. Therefore, please write to me directly at efc@planetwaves.net if you need the discussion to be on deep background. However, as in all matters, I would prefer to be able to attribute openly (though I realize that may not be possible).

Okay, onward. Thanks to all who can calmly assist.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,