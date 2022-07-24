Let's not and say we did
World Health Organization's Emergency Committee votes twice not to declare a global monkeypox pandemic — but its dictator does so anyway.
WHO Takes a Second Bite of the Apple. Developing story! Play the audio!
GENEVA, July 23 — There’s a meme going around, featuring two almond-eyed space aliens, with the quote, “I thought we were next.”
The joke is that we were supposed to have an alien invasion some time before the next global pandemic. Either that, or an economic crash, nuclear war, an in…