Made for Hulu: Open Letter to Jay Couey about the Early Origins of the Covid Crisis
Filling in the blanks, the virus magic trick, and a few studies you may not have that demonstrate how wide and deep runs the seemingly endless river of bullshit
This open letter to Bobby Kennedy Jr’s science advisor is a fast recap of the major scientific issues that emerged in the first month of the 2020 crisis. It addresses the virus existence problem in a clear way without reference to Christine Massey’s FOIA project.
Dear Jay:
Thanks for a fun conversation on the program Friday — it’s in…