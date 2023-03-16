Made in America: Anaretic Pluto
The next seven days, events proceed rapidly, from the Aries equinox to the New Moon, to Pluto entering Aquarius & Mars entering Cancer. This concentration of events hints at many imminent changes.
Note to my Substack readers — We are sending this Planet Waves paid content to all of our Substack subscribers to give you a sense of my use of astrology to cover world events. Thank you for bring a paid subscriber or donor to my work one place, another or both. We do this all for you, and could not do it without you. — efc
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