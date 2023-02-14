East Palestine, Ohio train wreck: It's the dioxin
It's not just what was in the tanker cars. It's what happens when they burn and combine. This may be the largest dioxin plume in world history. I know of no more serious of this kind release.
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Update, Sunday, Feb. 19 — We’ve been trying to determine who is responsible for the decision to dump and burn the vinyl chloride. First, EPA’s National Response Center was notified of the derailment and spill…