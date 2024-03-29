Share this postMust-see video from Australiaplanetwavesfm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMust-see video from Australia Ex Qantas Jet Captain, Graham Hood's Powerful Witness Statement Eric F CoppolinoMar 29, 202440Share this postMust-see video from Australiaplanetwavesfm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther21Share40Share this postMust-see video from Australiaplanetwavesfm.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther21SharePrevious
Must-see video from Australia
Finally. One by one.
Thank you Eric for sending this video out to all of us.
Captain Graham Hood and his wife's courage is incredible.
The truth and the proof will continue to emerge.
We remain in the light of oneness during these transitional times.
Love is invincible.
Stef