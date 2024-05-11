Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
new program posted + masturbation tantra scene ii - what's the secret?
3
0:00
-32:37

new program posted + masturbation tantra scene ii - what's the secret?

The announcement didn't reach everyone, so here ya have it. This player is the next in my ongoing series of Tantra Studios for Masturbation Month. Part of the May 10, 2024 Planet Waves FM.
Eric F Coppolino
May 11, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

May 10, 2024 Planet Waves FM.

Out Mirror from Book of Blue by Eric Francis.

Resources: Compersion is Erotic Empathy

Jealousy and the Abyss by Pennell Rock

3 Comments
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Kent State: This History Must Be Known
  Eric F Coppolino
Tantra of Masturbation
  Eric F Coppolino
Man on Bus Evaluates Missing Virus Problem
  Eric F Coppolino
Garden Variety Bisexuality
  Eric F Coppolino
Avian influenza: virus missing again. PBS Love Canal documentary under scrutiny. Garden variety bisexuality.
  Eric F Coppolino
40 Years On: First announcement of the 'AIDS virus' by the federal government
  Eric F Coppolino and Rebecca Culshaw Smith
Love Canal documentary 'Poisoned Ground' premiers on PBS Monday at 9 pm EDT
  Eric F Coppolino