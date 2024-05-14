Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Students at SUNY Purchase hear the legend of South African divestment
0:00
-1:09:49

Students at SUNY Purchase hear the legend of South African divestment

In 1985, the entire State University of New York system, led by student president and SUNY trustee Jane McAlevey, divested from South Africa.
Eric F Coppolino
May 14, 2024
Share
Transcript
Some core leaders of Raise the Consciousness at SUNY Purchase. Students there are as creative and freaky as ever — in fact more than I remembner. About 80 of them were arrested by four police agencies the same night as New Paltz. Photo by Eric.

Here is the story as told by Jane McAlevey herself on Democracy Now (second video player down). Knowing and working with Jane were formative experiences for me.

Jane is someone I think about every day, who influenced me deeply when I knew her. I modeled much of my leadership style on hers (though she’s a tad more competitive, as you will hear, and she needs to be in her line of work — unionization).

When she says “Student Union,” she means the Student Association of the State University (SASU). These articles, from my own publication, Student Leader News Service, will give you pretty good idea what SASU was.

0 Comments
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Masturbation Month ii - what's the secret?
  Eric F Coppolino
Kent State: This History Must Be Known
  Eric F Coppolino
Tantra of Masturbation
  Eric F Coppolino
Man on Bus Evaluates Missing Virus Problem
  Eric F Coppolino
Garden Variety Bisexuality
  Eric F Coppolino
Avian influenza: virus missing again. PBS Love Canal documentary under scrutiny. Garden variety bisexuality.
  Eric F Coppolino
40 Years On: First announcement of the 'AIDS virus' by the federal government
  Eric F Coppolino and Rebecca Culshaw Smith