New PWFM planned for Friday night; special edition Saturday when the Year of the Cat begins
I'll have two PWFM editions this week — a regular show tonight, and tomorrow, an exclusive interview with Dr. Jay Couey, the science advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Good afternoon from upstate New York!
I’m planning a new program tonight, covering the Aquarius New Moon, my closing arguments on “covid” part 2, a presentation by New York-based activist Leland Lehrman, and a fun edition of Tantra Studio. The program will appear here.
Saturday at about 4 pm EST (after the Aquarius New Moon and when Asian…