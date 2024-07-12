Dr Sam Bailey

On tonight’s program: It was another week from hell in presidential politics, but what is the sad state of the public that tolerates such torture? Polio revealed to be a scam by Chat GPT and FOIA — and more data on the H5N1 scam; and Sam Bailey on “Spanish flu.” Our musical guest is contralto musical artist Sloan Wainwright, aunt of musical artists Rufus, Martha and Lucy; and daughter of legendary LIFE magazine writer Loudon.

Sloan Wainwright at Middleburgh Library, June 16, 2024. Photo by Eric.

Resources for this Edition

Exploding the Spanish Flu Myth by Sam Bailey, excerpted in this edition.

Bird Flu Hoax Update by Christine Massey from her FOIA project

Additional information from Christine’s FOIA project (opens as PDF)

Science Direct exposé on Bird Flu by David Crowe and Torsten Englebrecht

The Culling by Mike Stone of ViroLIEgy

Jeff Strahl and Michael Bryant contributed reporting to this edition.

Working on PCBs in New Paltz circa 2006. Photo by Dani Voirin.

