Presidential meltdowns and private malaise. H5N1 scam revealed yet again. Polio exposed by FOIA and ChatGPT.
And in a special cameo appearance, Dr. Sam Bailey explains how an historic "viral disease" was really caused by toxins. A reading of Joe Biden's astrology. Our musical guest is Sloan Wainwright.
On tonight’s program: It was another week from hell in presidential politics, but what is the sad state of the public that tolerates such torture? Polio revealed to be a scam by Chat GPT and FOIA — and more data on the H5N1 scam; and Sam Bailey on “Spanish flu.” Our musical guest is contralto musical artist Sloan Wainwright, aunt of musical artists Rufus, Martha and Lucy; and daughter of legendary LIFE magazine writer Loudon.
Resources for this Edition
Exploding the Spanish Flu Myth by Sam Bailey, excerpted in this edition.
Bird Flu Hoax Update by Christine Massey from her FOIA project
Additional information from Christine’s FOIA project (opens as PDF)
Science Direct exposé on Bird Flu by David Crowe and Torsten Englebrecht
The Culling by Mike Stone of ViroLIEgy
Jeff Strahl and Michael Bryant contributed reporting to this edition.
A Note About Independent Media
In our time, a large majority of people have no faith in the legacy or mainstream media. In the past, commercially-supported networks and newspapers served the corporate agenda, which has translated to endless wars and psychic disturbance.
Yet many “alternative” outlets have filled the power vacuum and have boldly stepped in to feed people’s seemingly insatiable desire to be lied to.
I believe that it’s vitally important that we support what we actually trust — and not expect someone else to do so. Planet Waves has served as your devoted commercial-free source of news, commentary and intelligent astrology since 1998. Many of you know we’ve withstood our share of thick and thin, and I keep showing up for you with my calm, reality-based and reassuring presentations.
Your funds help cover costs of Planet Waves FM and other projects of Chiron Return, including our ongoing work on the chronology. I speak to my listeners as well as those who consider me a friend: please do what you can. You know your donation will be used wisely.
If you’re into intelligent, literate astrology, or are seeking a spiritual viewpoint in the midst of the commercial orgy, we really do offer the very best.
