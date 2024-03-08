Autobiographical Note

Self Portrait With Johanna — Book of Blue

Good Evening from New York —

I’ve been wanting to do a program like this for a while, and tonight’s the night.

My 60th birthday is Sunday, so I’m going full-on with art and music, starting with a Book of Blue photo that sums up the whole journey of beauty and human encounter over many years and many lands.

Tonight’s music is all by Vision Quest. That includes Daniel Marc (Sternstein) on guitar and percussion, Daniel Grimsland on bass, guitar and percussion, and me on keyboards, guitar, banjo, percussion and vocals. I think Hector Bee may make a cameo on drums somewhere in there.

All songs produced by Daniel Grimsland.

You can hear more Vision Quest on our Soundcloud. Occasionally my Mixlr stream is running (such as right now), and that cycles through a massive folder of nearly everything we’ve done.

All poems are my own except “Poem in October” by Dylan Thomas, “An Eastern Ballad” and “This is About Death” by Ginsberg, and “Slow Down Lizzy” by Liz Grant. I have not compiled a set list.

Next program I’m planning to be back with another special edition — “Introduction to Journalism.”

Thank you all who support this program and my astrology channel Planet Waves (link takes you to a new article).

I have one heartfelt request to those inclined: I would be most grateful if you would encourage and support my journalism education efforts by subscribing to this Substack, or by making a direct donation to Chiron Return, its nonprofit publisher.

And — by investing yourself in the development of confidence, curiosity and tenacity that is the spirit of true journalism. This is a good place to do so. More soon.

With love,