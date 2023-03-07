Proposed testing protocols for dioxin-like compounds, East Palestine, Ohio
This document is my proposed testing protocol for dioxin and dioxin-like compounds in East Palestine, Ohio and surrounding areas. Published by Chiron Return, Inc.
Dear Friends and Readers:
This is my proposed testing protocol to determine the extent of contamination by dioxin and dioxin-like compounds, starting at the point source, for East Palestine, Ohio. Under this plan, sampling would start where levels are expected to be the highest, and move outward from there.
Co…