Psychologists speak out
In this short presentation, psychologists speak out about the need for reconciliation through truth regarding the events of Sept. 11, 2001. These ideas are fully applicable to our current moment.
Note to Readers: This article is part of my Substack project associated with the nonprofit Chiron Return; it is not from Planet Waves, the astrology service. Welcome to the many new readers who have come into my life the past few weeks. – efc
Dear Friend and Reader:
In the endless torrent of commentary on the Sep…