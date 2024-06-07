Where once stood a great and glorious resort hotel — the first ever in the United States — now a patch of weeds overlooks the Hudson River Valley. Photo by Eric.

Planet Waves FM is on a short (really medium) break. I plan to return by solstice at latest; I decided to take enough weeks off to make a difference and catch up with myself a little.

I am likely to go to a summer schedule, alternating between longer and shorter programs. Each full-length show takes eight to 12 hours to pull together, a combination of audio and web production work. It’s really helpful to have a break from such an intense routine. And as you can see from my photos (mostly on Planet Waves) I am getting outside.

Thank you to all who listen and particpate. And thank you those who make a monthly donation through this Substack or via direct donation to Chiron Return. It takes a little extra awareness to recognize that this thing you may count on every week calls forth signficiant focus and creativity — all done without a net.

I’ve attached two recent artices about Chiron Return below. I care enough about good journalism to be willing and available to teach. Whatever age you may be, if you’ve ever thought you wanted to know more about what jouranlism is at its best, please get my attention.

I’ll be back with you shortly. Note, Planet Waves (astrology) is on its usual schedule, thanks to writing horoscoes in advance.

