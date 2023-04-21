PWFM — our purpose is social and spiritual
I'm planning to have a new edition of Planet Waves FM tonight. This note is a reminder about the primary purpose of the program.
Dear Friend and Listener:
Thank you and welcome to our many new subscribers. Note, I’ll have the new weekly horoscope for paying subscribers later today.
I’m planning an edition of Planet Waves FM tonight. The program is usually available before its scheduled 10 pm New York time. I’ve done a series of shorter podcasts this week th…