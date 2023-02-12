Reprise from last July: "Rumors"
My article from July 27, 2022 warned about diversionary events that would be designed to distract attention from something more significant that would manifest in March.
Hello again,
Today news continues to develop related to alleged “UFO” sightings by governments — now China is involved, and the game is also continuing over Canada. There have been thoughtful comments on an open discussion thread that is open to all readers. Please take a look — and share your thoughts, impressions and resources.
I was descri…