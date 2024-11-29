Courtesy of Bob Dylan

Note, I am planning a regular edition of Planet Waves FM for Friday night. There will be a separate mailing when the show is done.

Five years ago, in cooperation with Special Rider Music (which manages rights to the Dylan catalog and that of The Band), Planet Waves FM aired a Dylan holiday music special. The idea was to offer something special to those away from friends and family. It took me months to map out what really became an original boxed set, spanning many decades of Dylan’s career.

I was least familiar with Bob’s work in the 21st century, so I had help from a specialist (whose name unfortunately is not credited — I was sure I added her).

The program includes a conversation with my bandmate and music teacher Daniel Marc Sternstein, and I think that the highlight is a compilation of versions of what Bob says is his favorite song — “Peggy O.” — including an epic version by The National featuring Josh Kaufman (formerly host at the Gay 90s Bistro in New Paltz).

Thanks for tuning in. Look for an email about the scheduled program tonight.